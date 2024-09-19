Trump supporters suffer mysterious eye injuries after attending Arizona rally

Tuscon, Arizona - Multiple supporters who attended Donald Trump 's recent campaign rally in Arizona claim they have been experiencing mysterious, unexplained eye injuries.

After Donald Trump's rally in Arizona last week, multiple attendees have been experiencing eye issues that forced them to seek medical treatment. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to KVOA, six people who were seated on stage directly behind the former president during his rally at the Tucson Music Hall on September 12 claim they have experienced eye irritation since the event, which has forced them to seek medical treatment.

There were 48 attendees allowed on stage, with the crowd being split into two. While the group that sat on stage left has not experienced any issues, many of those on stage right have experienced similar symptoms.

Supporter Mayra Rodriguez claimed her eyes were "burning" after leaving the event, and her symptoms worsened in the hours that followed.

She eventually went to the ER, where doctors were unable to come up with a diagnosis but suggested her symptoms looked like she was "sprayed with something."

The incident came days before a man was arrested for allegedly attempting to assassinate Trump at his Florida golf club – the second assassination attempt on his life this year alone.

The Secret Service said there was nothing out of the ordinary during the event, but Rodriguez was left wondering, "Why only the group where Trump came in?"