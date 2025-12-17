Trump takes brutal digs at Biden and Obama with bizarre White House plaques

Washington DC - President Donald Trump , who has made no mystery of his enmity for his Democratic predecessors, recently took things a step further with unorthodox White House plaques repeating his long-standing grievances against the former leaders.

Donald Trump (c.) took swipes at his Democratic predecessors Joe Biden (l.) and Barack Obama with insult-laden plaques added to portraits of the former presidents. © Collage: tannen MAURY / AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & Matthew Hatcher / AFP

The 79-year-old Republican had previously caused a stir by installing a gallery of former presidents' portraits outside the Oval Office, but replacing Joe Biden's photograph with an autopen.

The substitution is a reference to Trump's claim that Biden, who left office in January aged 82, was so senile that he did not know what was being signed in his name.

On Wednesday, journalists allowed access to the famed West Colonnade noted that new plaques had been installed under the presidents' photos.

The descriptions for Biden and former President Barack Obama were strikingly negative.

The inscription below Obama, the first Black president in US history, calls him "one of the most divisive political figures in American history."

It also includes his middle name, Hussein, as Trump often does when referring to his Democratic predecessor, after having stoked conspiracy theories about the 44th president's birthplace.

Biden is described as "by far, the worst President in American history."

The plaque also repeats Trump's false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

As for the current officeholder, his bio is expectedly glowing.