Trump takes credit for "good parts" of economy – and blames Biden for rest

Washington DC - Donald Trump said in a Sunday interview that the "good parts" of today's US economy flow from his policies while the bad can be blamed on his predecessor Joe Biden , who "did a terrible job."

Donald Trump (r.) said in a Sunday interview that the "good parts" of today's economy flow from his policies, while the bad can be blamed on Joe Biden. © Melina MARA / POOL / AFP

"Ultimately, I take responsibility for everything," the president said in an interview on NBC's Meet the Press talk show.

"But I've only just been here for a little more than three months."

At a time of mixed economic signals and mounting concerns over his aggressive use of tariffs, Trump said "certain aspects" of the economy are his doing. "I was able to get down the costs," he said.

"I think the good parts are the Trump economy and the bad parts are the Biden economy because he's done a terrible job."

While surveys point to growing public concern over the economy, most official indicators are not yet flashing red, with unemployment last month at a moderate 4.2% and inflation in March at 2.3%, just above the Federal Reserve's target.

But Fed bankers and others have downgraded their predictions for the world's leading economy, pointing to slowing growth, rising inflation, and unemployment.

Asked whether a US recession is possible, Trump said, "Anything can happen."