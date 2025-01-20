Trump targets diversity programs and transgender community with early executive orders

Washington DC - Incoming president Donald Trump will issue a series of executive orders targeting diversity programs and gender identity policies Monday, moving swiftly to deliver on divisive campaign promises to dismantle so-called "woke" culture.

An incoming White House official told reporters on Monday ahead of the presidential inauguration Trump will order the US government to recognize only two biological sexes as well as to end federal diversity programs.

The policies will almost certainly face legal challenges.

"What we're doing today is defining that it is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes: male and female," the official said.

"The Department of Treasury – this is a little while ago now – included diversity training that said all white people, regardless of how woke they are, contribute to racism. So this type of funding, we're going to end at these [diversity] programs. We're going to end that."

Trump planned to "ask Congress to pass a bill establishing that the only genders recognized by the US government are male and female, and they are assigned at birth," his political program stated.