Trump targets judge who uncovered more potential fraud: "self-serving hyperbole"

Washington DC - Donald Trump and his legal team have responded after a federal judge uncovered potential tax fraud while monitoring his New York City businesses.

In a court filing, attorneys for Donald Trump argued that a judge was lying when she recently discovered evidence of fraud while reviewing his businesses. © ALMOND NGAN / AFP

According to The Daily Beast, Trump's attorneys filed a motion on Monday, arguing that a report from Judge Barbara Jones, who was appointed as a monitor to watch over Trump's businesses throughout his New York fraud trial, was a "demonstrable falsehood."

New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing Trump's New York fraud case, appointed Jones to make sure assets were not moved or hidden during the trial.

Everything was going well until Jones' most recent report, released last Friday, which alleged Trump lied about a personal loan he made to his companies in an attempt to dodge millions in taxes.

Trump's attorneys argued in their filing that Jones' assessment is nothing more than "self-serving hyperbole."

They also enlisted their own certified public accountant to review everything, who concluded that "the Monitor did not identify any financial reporting misconduct, suspicious activity, or any suspected or actual fraud."