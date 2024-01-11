Judge in Trump's New York fraud trial gets swatted ahead of closing remarks!

New York, New York - Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing Donald Trump 's New York civil fraud case, became the latest high-profile victim of a "swatting" on Thursday.

According to CNBC, a bomb threat on Engoron's home was mentioned in an email was sent to a Long Island newspaper on Thursday morning.

The paper alerted the Nassau County Police around 5:30 AM, which then sent officers to the residence, but no danger to the judge was discovered.

The threat came hours before closing arguments were set to begin in the trial in Manhattan at 10 AM ET. Trump is expected to attend, but Engoron recently denied the former president an opportunity to deliver a statement.

The incident is under investigation, but the email is believed to be another case of "swatting," in which false emergency calls lead to heavily-armed police interventions at the addresses of unsuspecting victims.

Multiple politicians and officials have been affected in recent weeks, including special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading two federal cases against Trump, and Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing one of those cases.