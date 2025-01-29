Trump targets pro-Palestinian student protestors with alarming new order
Washington DC - President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to go after non-citizen college students who used their First Amendment right to protest the US government's role in Israel's war on Gaza.
According to Reuters, Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Wednesday authorizing the Justice Department to take "immediate action" in prosecuting "terroristic threats, arson, vandalism and violence against American Jews."
In a fact sheet reviewed by the outlet, Trump claimed the order would combat "the explosion of antisemitism on our campuses and streets" and specifically target protesters who committed vandalism, intimidation, or violence.
"To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you," Trump wrote.
"I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before," he added.
The Justice Department will have 60 days to provide the White House with recommendations on how to move forward with combating antisemitism.
Trump vows to cancel student visas of Gaza protestors
Israel has been bombing the Gaza Strip ever since the terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023. The bombing campaign has killed hundreds of thousands of civilians, resulting in backlash from critics all over the world.
Protests erupted across the US, most notably on college campuses, as protesters called on the US to stop providing arms to fund what they and many human rights experts describe as a genocide by Israel.
Trump and other Republicans quickly labeled the protests and any other pro-Palestinian sentiments as antisemitic and pro-Hamas and have repeatedly called for participants to be arrested or deported for their beliefs.
Cover photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP