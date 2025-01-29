Trump targets pro-Palestinian student protestors with alarming new order

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to go after non-citizen college students who used their First Amendment right to protest the US government's role in Israel's war on Gaza .

Reports claim that President Donald Trump will soon sign an executive order to deport non-citizen college students who protested the war in Gaza. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

According to Reuters, Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Wednesday authorizing the Justice Department to take "immediate action" in prosecuting "terroristic threats, arson, vandalism and violence against American Jews."

In a fact sheet reviewed by the outlet, Trump claimed the order would combat "the explosion of antisemitism on our campuses and streets" and specifically target protesters who committed vandalism, intimidation, or violence.

"To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you," Trump wrote.

"I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before," he added.

The Justice Department will have 60 days to provide the White House with recommendations on how to move forward with combating antisemitism.