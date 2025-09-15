Trump threatens to declare national emergency in Washington DC over ICE cooperation

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has threatened to declare a national emergency in Washington DC if the city police do not cooperate with ICE.

President Donald Trump (l.) has threatened to declare a national emergency after DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city police would not cooperate with ICE. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social early Monday that his widely panned deployment of National Guard troops had almost entirely eliminated crime in DC in "just a few weeks."



"It has been a beautiful thing to watch but, now, under pressure from the Radical Left Democrats, Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has presided over this violent criminal takeover of our Capital for years, has informed the Federal Government that the Metropolitan Police Department will no longer cooperate with ICE in removing and relocating dangerous illegal aliens," Trump wrote.

"If I allowed this to happen, CRIME would come roaring back," he continued. "To the people and businesses of Washington, D.C., DON’T WORRY, I AM WITH YOU, AND WON’T ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN."

"I’ll call a National Emergency, and Federalize, if necessary!!!"