Trump threatens to declare national emergency in Washington DC over ICE cooperation
Washington DC - President Donald Trump has threatened to declare a national emergency in Washington DC if the city police do not cooperate with ICE.
Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social early Monday that his widely panned deployment of National Guard troops had almost entirely eliminated crime in DC in "just a few weeks."
"It has been a beautiful thing to watch but, now, under pressure from the Radical Left Democrats, Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has presided over this violent criminal takeover of our Capital for years, has informed the Federal Government that the Metropolitan Police Department will no longer cooperate with ICE in removing and relocating dangerous illegal aliens," Trump wrote.
"If I allowed this to happen, CRIME would come roaring back," he continued. "To the people and businesses of Washington, D.C., DON’T WORRY, I AM WITH YOU, AND WON’T ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN."
"I’ll call a National Emergency, and Federalize, if necessary!!!"
Mayor Bowser rules out police collaboration with ICE
Trump's post came days after his emergency authority over the city's police force expired.
Congress did not authorize an extension of the 30-day takeover.
Bowser earlier this month signed an executive order – which did not include an expiration date – directing local law enforcement to cooperate with federal troops the president sent in August.
The order did not mention ICE, and the mayor has since said: "Immigration enforcement is not what MPD does. And with the end of the emergency, it won’t be what MPD does in the future."
The comments sparked a Trump meltdown after the president previously praised Bowser for authorizing cooperation with federal authorities to go on indefinitely.
Many DC residents have strongly opposed the presence of armed troops in their streets in protests against the Trump takeover.
Cover photo: Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP