Trump says it would be "stupid" to reject Qatari Air Force One gift as outrage grows

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday angrily dismissed concerns over his plans to receive a jet from Qatar to be used as Air Force One, saying it would be "stupid" not to accept such a gift.

Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he prepares to embark on a tour of the Gulf region, including a visit to Qatar. © REUTERS

The offer from Qatar's royal family to donate the $400 million 747-8 to be used as the US presidential plane raised major questions about ethics and security, but Trump played them down.

"It's a great gesture," the 78-year-old billionaire told reporters at the White House when asked if the oil-rich Gulf state would expect anything in exchange.

"I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer. I mean, I could be a stupid person (and) say, 'No, we don't want a free, very expensive airplane.'"

Qatar's offer came after Trump repeatedly complained of delays and cost overruns in aerospace giant Boeing's contract to provide two new Air Force One jets to replace the current aging models.

Trump responded particularly angrily when asked if he would use the jet in a personal capacity after he left the presidency.

"You should be embarrassed asking that question," Trump told a reporter. "They're giving us a free jet. I could say, no, no, no, don't give us, I want to pay you $1 billion or $400 million, or whatever it is. Or I could say, thank you very much."

Trump said that instead it would be donated to his future presidential library as an exhibit, in the same way that Ronald Reagan's library holds a former Air Force One jet.