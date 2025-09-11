Trump threatens to sue New York Times over "malicious" reporting on Epstein letter

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his legal team have reportedly threatened to sue The New York Times over their recent coverage of a birthday card he gave to notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The Times reports that they recently received a letter from Trump attorney Edward Paltzik, who argued that an article published earlier this week and another from July were evidence of "malicious fabrications."

Paltzik demanded a retraction and apology, and suggested the president could file a $10 billion lawsuit against the outlet.

In recent months, Trump has been facing backlash for refusing to fulfill his promise to release all government files related to Epstein.

The controversy has also brought his close friendship with Epstein, which lasted for decades, under heavy scrutiny.

Despite claiming they were never that close, reports have found evidence to the contrary.

In July, The Wall Street Journal published an article regarding a letter Trump allegedly wrote in 2003 to wish Epstein a happy birthday, which included a doodle of a naked woman and a cryptic message about how they share "certain things in common."

The letter, which was not included in the article, was released to the public earlier this week after Epstein's estate provided new evidence to the House Oversight Committee.

Trump has vehemently denied ever writing the letter, arguing that he doesn't draw, and has filed a suit for $10 billion against The Wall Street Journal for intitially bringing it to light.