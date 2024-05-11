Trump vows to become first Republican in decades to flip New Jersey

New York, New York - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently promised that he would be able to flip New Jersey in the 2024 elections, though the state has been blue for decades.

On Friday morning, prior to heading to the New York County Criminal Court building in Manhattan to close out the week of his hush money trial, Trump did a radio interview with New Jersey 101.5 in which he proclaimed that though the state has been consistently blue for three decades, "I think it's going to flip to Republican."

"We're going to try and win the state of New Jersey. I want the people to know that I love it," he vowed.

"It's not just going to be like, gee, maybe we can get close. We're going to win it."

Trump's promise is a pretty tall order, as a Republican presidential candidate hasn't won the state since George H.W. Bush in 1988. Democrats have since won the state in the past eight presidential elections.

Later that day, Trump shared a video to his Truth Social platform pumping up his MAGA supporters ahead of his planned rally in the Garden State.

He slammed his Democratic challenger President Joe Biden and promised New Jersey voters he would deliver "a middle class tax cut, the likes of which you haven't seen" if he is re-elected.

"We're going to work very hard, put in tremendous effort," he said. "We want to win the state of New Jersey, and take it away from these radical, left Democrats that are destroying our country."