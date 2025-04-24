Judge orders that Trump cannot deny federal funds to migrant "sanctuary cities"

Los Angeles, California - A US judge ruled Thursday that Donald Trump cannot legally withhold federal funds from authorities offering limited protections to undocumented migrants , known as "sanctuary cities," as the president presses his aggressive mass deportation effort.

Maya Casillas (7) joins a migrant rights group during a vigil to protest against US President Donald Trump's crackdown on "sanctuary cities" outside the City Hall in Los Angeles on January 25, 2017. © MARK RALSTON / AFP

Trump has vowed to deport "millions" of undocumented migrants in his second term, after running an election campaign that focused on illegal immigration.

The cities and counties that include San Francisco, Chicago, and New York do not allow their local law enforcement agencies to cooperate with national-level immigration officers to identify and remove undocumented residents.

Trump has previously railed against local politicians who seek to protect people with irregular situations from being arrested and deported.

He has threatened to deny federal funds to roads and transportation infrastructure unless the cities and counties concerned comply and begin to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Trump and his administration "ARE HEREBY RESTRAINED AND ENJOINED from directly or indirectly taking any action to withhold, freeze, or condition federal funds from the Cities and Counties" with sanctuary city policies, William H. Orrick, a federal judge for the Northern District of California, wrote in an order.

Trump's deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller fired back at the judge on X, saying that the "Judicial coup continues."

Although the policies vary depending on the location, sanctuary cities typically prohibit public officials from telling federal agents about undocumented immigrants if they are at risk of deportation.