Trump unleashes more executive orders targeting education in the US

Washington DC- President Donald Trump on Wednesday unleashed a new slate of executive orders targeting universities and schools as his administration continues its attack on education in the US.

Trump signed seven executive, including one targeting foreign donations to universities.

It requires institutions of higher education to report significant sources of foreign funding "to end the secrecy surrounding foreign funds in American educational institutions ... and safeguard America's students and research from foreign exploitation."

Another takes aim at the Trump administration called a "broken" university accreditation process, tweaking rules in order to "foster competition" and eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion programs – an obsession of conservatives who oppose anti-discrimination measures.

The same fixation lies behind a third Trump executive order, which undoes rules meant to reduce glaring racial disparities in student suspensions and exclusions at K-12 schools.

The Republican has been waging an all-out war on in the US since re-entering the White House. In an attempt to make education conform to his far-right agenda, he has withheld billions in funding for universities where students have led protests against Israel's US-backed genocidal assault on Gaza, while also threatening to block enrollment of foreign students.