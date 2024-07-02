Trump uses Supreme Court immunity ruling in latest effort to challenge hush money conviction

New York, New York - Donald Trump is already taking full advantage of the seismic Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity by attempting to put sentencing in his New York hush money case on hold.

Donald Trump's legal team used Monday's Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity to ask for a delay in sentencing in his New York hush money case. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a letter obtained by the Associated Press, Trump's legal team is asking presiding Judge Juan Merchan to scrap the July 11 sentencing date and set his conviction aside so that the implications of Monday's Supreme Court decision can be analyzed.

In May, a New York court convicted Trump on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records to cover up his sex scandal with porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential campaign, making him the first former US president ever convicted of a crime.

But when the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the commander-in-chief can never be prosecuted for acts that are part of the executive's "core constitutional powers," it also said that a president's official communications or records are inadmissible in court.

The Republican's lawyers now say that at least some of the evidence introduced by prosecutors in the hush money case, such as social media posts, should be classified as an official presidential act and tossed out.