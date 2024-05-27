Trump vows to deport pro-Palestinian protesters: "Throw them out of the country"

New York, New York - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reportedly promised donors that he would deport pro-Palestinian protesters if they help get him re-elected.

During a recent meeting with rich donors, presidential candidate Donald Trump reportedly promised to deport pro-Palestinian protesters if he is re-elected. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

According to The Washington Post, Trump met with a roomful of wealthy donors on May 14, where he shared how he planned to put an end to what he described as a "radical revolution."

"One thing I do is, any student that protests, I throw them out of the country," he explained, according to donors that attended the event. "You know, there are a lot of foreign students. As soon as they hear that, they're going to behave.

"If you get me re-elected, we're going to set that movement back 25 or 30 years," he vowed.

Trump's comments come as protests have broken out at college campuses across the country, with activists calling on schools to divest in Israel as the country continues to bomb Gaza.

In some instances, the protests have resulted in violence and clashes with law enforcement.