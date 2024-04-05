Trump says Israel should "get it over with fast" in Gaza
Palm Beach, Florida - Former president Donald Trump said Israel should bring the war on Gaza to a quick end.
"Get it over with. They've got to finish what they finish. They have to get it done," said the Republican presidential candidate in an interview broadcast on Thursday by conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.
"Get it over with, and get it over with fast, because we have to, you have to get back to normalcy and peace," Trump continued. Trump made similar statements at the end of March in an interview with the newspaper Israel Hayom.
When asked whether he was still "100% on Israel's side," Trump did not give him a clear answer. Instead, he spoke about the effect of images of the Gaza war, which had been disseminated by the Israeli army on the internet.
"They're releasing the most heinous, most horrible tapes of buildings falling down," said Trump. "And people are imagining there's a lot of people in those buildings, or people in those buildings, and they don't like it."
He said he did not understand why Israel published such images.
"I guess it makes them look tough. But to me, it doesn't make them look tough. They're losing the PR war. They're losing it big," he said.
Trump criticizes Biden's Middle East policy
Trump did not explain how he would deal with the Israel-Gaza situation in the event of re-election. However, he once again criticized the Middle East policy of his successor Joe Biden and called the Democratic incumbent an "idiot" and "the dumbest president we've ever had."
Israel's massive airstrikes and brutal ground invasion have killed more than 33,000 people, while the blockade on aid has left millions vulnerable to imminent famine.
Israel has come in for increasing criticism internationally as has the Biden administration, which continues to send weapons deployed on Gaza.
Cover photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP