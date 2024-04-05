Trump says Israel should "get it over with fast" in Gaza

Palm Beach, Florida - Former president Donald Trump said Israel should bring the war on Gaza to a quick end.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (l.) has warned against the optics of the assault on Gaza by Israel, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

"Get it over with. They've got to finish what they finish. They have to get it done," said the Republican presidential candidate in an interview broadcast on Thursday by conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.



"Get it over with, and get it over with fast, because we have to, you have to get back to normalcy and peace," Trump continued. Trump made similar statements at the end of March in an interview with the newspaper Israel Hayom.

When asked whether he was still "100% on Israel's side," Trump did not give him a clear answer. Instead, he spoke about the effect of images of the Gaza war, which had been disseminated by the Israeli army on the internet.

"They're releasing the most heinous, most horrible tapes of buildings falling down," said Trump. "And people are imagining there's a lot of people in those buildings, or people in those buildings, and they don't like it."

He said he did not understand why Israel published such images.

"I guess it makes them look tough. But to me, it doesn't make them look tough. They're losing the PR war. They're losing it big," he said.