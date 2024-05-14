Trump vows to nix offshore wind projects with executive order "on day one"

Wildwood, New Jersey - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has vowed to get rid of offshore wind projects "on day one" if he manages to win re-election in November.

During a recent campaign rally, Donald Trump promised to use an executive order to get rid of offshore wind turbine projects if he wins re-election. © Collage: ANDER GILLENEA & Jim WATSON / AFP

Over the weekend, Trump held a massive campaign rally in New Jersey, where he revived his aggressive opposition to wind turbines, which he wrongfully claimed "cause tremendous problems" for animals and the environment.

"They destroy everything; they're horrible, the most expensive energy there is," Trump said. "They ruin the environment, they kill the birds, they kill the whales."

"We are going to make sure that that ends on day one," he promised the crowd. "I'm going to write it out in an executive order. It's going to end on day one."

His comments come as President Joe Biden, his Democrat challenger, has made several efforts throughout his administration to curb climate change, which he has described as an "existential threat."