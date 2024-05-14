Trump vows to nix offshore wind projects with executive order "on day one"
Wildwood, New Jersey - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has vowed to get rid of offshore wind projects "on day one" if he manages to win re-election in November.
Over the weekend, Trump held a massive campaign rally in New Jersey, where he revived his aggressive opposition to wind turbines, which he wrongfully claimed "cause tremendous problems" for animals and the environment.
"They destroy everything; they're horrible, the most expensive energy there is," Trump said. "They ruin the environment, they kill the birds, they kill the whales."
"We are going to make sure that that ends on day one," he promised the crowd. "I'm going to write it out in an executive order. It's going to end on day one."
His comments come as President Joe Biden, his Democrat challenger, has made several efforts throughout his administration to curb climate change, which he has described as an "existential threat."
Trump slams Biden's climate change initiatives at latest rally
While there have been numerous reports of dead whales washing up on the East Coast in recent years, experts have ruled there is "no scientific evidence" that offshore wind turbines are the cause.
Nonetheless, Trump and other critics have pointed to the whale issue and conspiracies regarding health issues that some have claimed turbines cause as a reason to oppose climate change initiatives.
Trump also rallied against electric cars, vowing to "immediately terminate" initiatives put in place by Biden, as the vehicles are "ultra-expensive" and "don't go far."
