Trump vows to save "depressed and unhappy" women if he wins re-election

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump recently vowed to "fix" all the problems women in America face if he manages to win re-election this November.

In a social media post shared on Friday, presidential candidate Donald Trump vowed to "fix" a slew of problems he claims women are facing if he wins. © ALMOND NGAN / AFP

Shortly before midnight on Friday, Trump shared a lengthy all-caps rant to his Truth Social platform in which he promised to be the feminist savior women across the country desperately need after he takes back the White House.

"WOMEN ARE POORER THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE LESS HEALTHY THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE LESS SAFE ON THE STREETS THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE MORE DEPRESSED AND UNHAPPY THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, AND ARE LESS OPTIMISTIC AND CONFIDENT IN THE FUTURE THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO," the former president wrote.

"I WILL FIX ALL OF THAT, AND FAST, AND AT LONG LAST THIS NATIONAL NIGHTMARE WILL BE OVER."

Trump went on to promise that under his rule, women will be "HAPPY, HEALTHY, CONFIDENT AND FREE!" and "WILL NO LONGER BE THINKING ABOUT ABORTION."

"I WILL PROTECT WOMEN AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE," he added.