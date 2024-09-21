Trump vows to save "depressed and unhappy" women if he wins re-election
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump recently vowed to "fix" all the problems women in America face if he manages to win re-election this November.
Shortly before midnight on Friday, Trump shared a lengthy all-caps rant to his Truth Social platform in which he promised to be the feminist savior women across the country desperately need after he takes back the White House.
"WOMEN ARE POORER THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE LESS HEALTHY THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE LESS SAFE ON THE STREETS THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE MORE DEPRESSED AND UNHAPPY THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, AND ARE LESS OPTIMISTIC AND CONFIDENT IN THE FUTURE THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO," the former president wrote.
"I WILL FIX ALL OF THAT, AND FAST, AND AT LONG LAST THIS NATIONAL NIGHTMARE WILL BE OVER."
Trump went on to promise that under his rule, women will be "HAPPY, HEALTHY, CONFIDENT AND FREE!" and "WILL NO LONGER BE THINKING ABOUT ABORTION."
"I WILL PROTECT WOMEN AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE," he added.
Can Donald Trump win over female voters in November?
Trump's remarks come as he and his running mate JD Vance have been struggling to appeal to female voters, particularly on the subject of abortion.
Both politicians regularly boast about how Trump managed to install three Supreme Court justices during his term which led to the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022.
According to the Pew Research Center, Trump has always struggled with female voters. In his 2016 presidential race against Hillary Clinton, he only managed to get 39% support from the demographic and in 2020, he managed to pull in 44%.
Trump may once again struggle to gain their support this election, as his challenger Kamala Harris is fighting to become the first female president in US history.
