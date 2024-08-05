JD Vance's wife defends his controversial "childless cat ladies" comment

Cincinnatti, Ohio - Usha Vance, the wife of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump 's VP running mate JD Vance , has defended her husband after resurfaced statements he made have caused a firestorm .

Usha Vance (r.), the wife of vice presidential nominee JD Vance, recently defended her husband's controversial remarks on "childless cat ladies" and Americans without children. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Usha sat down for a Fox News interview which aired on Monday, where she was asked about the backlash to Vance's comments from 2021, where he claimed the country was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies."

"The reality is, JD made a quote – I mean, he made a quip, and he made a quip in service of making a point that he wanted to make that was substantive," Usha stated.

"I just wish sometimes that people would talk about those things and that we would spend a lot less time just sort of going through this three-word phrase or that three-word phrase," she added.

Usha went on to explain that her husband meant "it can be really hard to be a parent in this country, and sometimes our policies are designed in a way that make it even harder."

She also insisted that he "would never, ever, ever want to say something to hurt someone."

While Usha downplayed the remarks, her husband overtly fired insults at Democrats in the now-infamous interview, using the type of demeaning language that has become popular with Trump's MAGA base. He had also argued Americans without children "don't really have a direct stake" in the country or its future.

As some high profile voices and many on the internet have since balked at the comments, he has called them "sarcasm" but doubled down on "the substance of what I actually said."