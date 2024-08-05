JD Vance's wife defends his controversial "childless cat ladies" comment
Cincinnatti, Ohio - Usha Vance, the wife of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's VP running mate JD Vance, has defended her husband after resurfaced statements he made have caused a firestorm.
Usha sat down for a Fox News interview which aired on Monday, where she was asked about the backlash to Vance's comments from 2021, where he claimed the country was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies."
"The reality is, JD made a quote – I mean, he made a quip, and he made a quip in service of making a point that he wanted to make that was substantive," Usha stated.
"I just wish sometimes that people would talk about those things and that we would spend a lot less time just sort of going through this three-word phrase or that three-word phrase," she added.
Usha went on to explain that her husband meant "it can be really hard to be a parent in this country, and sometimes our policies are designed in a way that make it even harder."
She also insisted that he "would never, ever, ever want to say something to hurt someone."
While Usha downplayed the remarks, her husband overtly fired insults at Democrats in the now-infamous interview, using the type of demeaning language that has become popular with Trump's MAGA base. He had also argued Americans without children "don't really have a direct stake" in the country or its future.
As some high profile voices and many on the internet have since balked at the comments, he has called them "sarcasm" but doubled down on "the substance of what I actually said."
What does Usha Vance think about Donald Trump?
Since Trump chose Vance to be his running mate, a number of past interviews and comments he made over the years have resurfaced, including the extremely critical views both Vance and Usha had of Trump in the past.
A friend of Usha's recently told The Washington Post that she was "generally appalled by Trump, from the moment of his first election."
When asked about her past views, Usha explained that she's now had "several years since then" to "understand" what Trump and her husband are about.
"If I didn't feel that the Trump Vance ticket wasn't able to do some real good for the country, then I wouldn't be here," she said.
She was not asked during the interview about recent disparaging comments Trump made about his opponent Kamala Harris' heritage and gender. When her husband was asked for his thoughts, he described them as "hysterical," and argued he thought they were "totally reasonable," even as the father of biracial children.
When asked if she agrees with all of her husband's politics, Usha responded "no," adding that it is "part of the fun of being married."
