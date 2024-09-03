Trump vs. Harris: New polling reveals which candidate Americans favor

Washington DC - Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris are running opposing presidential campaigns, but which candidate is doing a better job winning over the American people?

A recent poll revealed how Americans are feeling about presidential candidates Kamala Harris (l.) and Donald Trump and how they're running their campaigns. © Collage: Robyn Beck / AFP & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll, which nationally surveyed 2,496 likely voters online from August 23 to 27, found that 43% of Americans held favorable views of Harris, while only 33% felt the same about Trump.

Voters appear to believe Harris is running a solid campaign, while Trump – not so much.

For Harris, 56% believe the vice president is doing an excellent or good job running her campaign, with 93% of Democrats, 56% of independents, and 24% of Republicans rating her positively.

For Trump, 41% of Americans believe the same for the former president, with 79% of Republicans, 38% of independents, and 13% of Democrats giving their seal of approval.

The poll found similar results for each candidate's running mate – though both came short of their bosses.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who joined Harris's team last month, was seen favorably by 42% of those polled, while Ohio Senator JD Vance, who was appointed by Trump in July, came out with 32%.