Trump vs. Harris: New polling reveals which candidate Americans favor
Washington DC - Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris are running opposing presidential campaigns, but which candidate is doing a better job winning over the American people?
A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll, which nationally surveyed 2,496 likely voters online from August 23 to 27, found that 43% of Americans held favorable views of Harris, while only 33% felt the same about Trump.
Voters appear to believe Harris is running a solid campaign, while Trump – not so much.
For Harris, 56% believe the vice president is doing an excellent or good job running her campaign, with 93% of Democrats, 56% of independents, and 24% of Republicans rating her positively.
For Trump, 41% of Americans believe the same for the former president, with 79% of Republicans, 38% of independents, and 13% of Democrats giving their seal of approval.
The poll found similar results for each candidate's running mate – though both came short of their bosses.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who joined Harris's team last month, was seen favorably by 42% of those polled, while Ohio Senator JD Vance, who was appointed by Trump in July, came out with 32%.
Which 2024 presidential candidate is leading the polls?
Harris and Trump couldn't be more polar opposites in how they have chosen to run their campaigns.
While Harris has made the theme of her campaign "joy," Trump has made his about his vow to "save America" from Democrats who want to "destroy" it.
Harris and Walz have poked fun at their rivals and the far-right, dubbing them "weird," but Trump and Vance have gone all in with attacks on more personal details, such as Harris' racial identity and gender.
The poll notably revealed the stark differences in how each candidate's approach is faring among male and female voters.
Harris, who is vying to be America's first female president, currently holds an impressive 13-point lead over Trump with women. Meanwhile, Trump boasts a 5-point lead over men, meaning there is a large 18-point difference between where the sexes stand in the current election.
With the candidates scheduled to debate on ABC News on September 10, 43% of those polled said Harris would come out on top, while only 37% believed Trump would.
Cover photo: Collage: Robyn Beck / AFP & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP