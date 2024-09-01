Trump bashes media ahead of debate with Harris: "Haters at the highest level!"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump recently shared his apprehension about how the media will treat him during his upcoming debate with his rival Kamala Harris .

The Republican presidential candidate sat down for an interview at his Mar-a-Lago estate with Fox News host Mark Levin, in which he harshly criticized Harris, describing her as "a radical left Marxist" who will "destroy our country" if elected and her politics as "viciousness and violence."

When the subject of his upcoming debate against Harris on ABC News came up, Trump described the network as "the worst in terms of fairness" but said, "I had to make a decision, I wanted to, and I like to debate."

He then went on to reminisce about his debate back in June with President Joe Biden, who performed so poorly that he later announced he would no longer be seeking re-election and eventually passed the torch to Harris.



"I mean, I guess I've won a lot of debates because otherwise I wouldn't have been president," Trump argued. "I had a lot of debates initially, and the last one with Joe Biden, I think I did a very good job. And, maybe I did too good a job.

"Here's a man that's in charge of nuclear warfare and stuff, and I don't think he should have been there," he added. "But that was a debate, and it was their idea."

He also blasted CNN, who hosted his debate with Biden, for being "Trump haters at the highest level."