Trump seeks sway over Los Angeles Olympics with new task force

Washington DC - Donald Trump on Tuesday established a task force that he will lead on the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, a Democratic-run city that has frequently clashed with the Republican president.

President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order on creating a White House 2028 Olympics task force on August 5, 2025. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The group will engage the federal government to "ensure the Games are safe, seamless and historically successful," potentially offering Trump and his allies greater influence over the sporting event.

Trump will serve as chairman, and Vice President JD Vance will be vice-chair of the task force, which will encompass several other leaders in his administration.

Signing an order to establish the group Tuesday, Trump said "we'll do anything necessary to keep the Olympics safe" – including potentially deploying "our National Guard or military."

He enraged Los Angeles and state officials in June with his decision to deploy California's National Guard against the wishes of Governor Gavin Newsom.

Trump claimed the deployment was necessary to quell protests that had flared up against federal immigration raids in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday he doubled down on his feud with Karen Bass, the city's Democratic mayor, by labeling her "not very competent."

Trump has previously criticized her response to wildfires that impacted Los Angeles in January.

However, Casey Wasserman, the chairman of the 2028 LA Olympics organizing committee, gave no hints of animosity as he joined Trump for the task force announcement at the White House.

"You've been supportive and helpful every step of the way. And we wouldn't be here without you," Wasserman said.