Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez preparing for 2028 presidential run?

Washington DC - With Democrats struggling to gain traction with voters, could progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez help revive the party with a bid for president?

A recent report claims that New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her team have been making moves regarding her future in politics. © Robyn Beck / AFP

According to Axios, AOC and her team have been making moves for her to either run for president or a Senate seat in 2028.

While the New York representative has yet to make any official decision, both routes could cause massive shakeups in US politics, as she's one of the most popular officials in the country.

If AOC runs for Senate, she would seek to unseat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has served in the Senate since 1998.

Schumer has faced heightened criticism this year for accepting nearly $2 million from the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC and voting against cutting off arms sales to Israel as they continue their occupation of Gaza.

AOC has not accepted any money from AIPAC, but she faced some criticism in July for voting against an amendment to block US funding for Israel's Iron Dome defense system.

Axios describes the potential matchup between the 74-year-old and the 35-year-old as "a generational clash pitting the Democratic Party's leading traditionalist against its star insurgent progressive."

If she chooses to run for president, she would be pitted against whichever Republican steps up to follow President Donald Trump, which many believe may be Vice President JD Vance.