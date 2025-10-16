Bernie Sanders and AOC blame Republicans for government shutdown in joint town hall
Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared their thoughts on a number of pressing issues, from the government shutdown to US foreign policy, during a CNN town hall on Wednesday night.
With the government shutdown in its third week, the two lawmakers told CNN's Kaitlan Collins that Republicans are to blame during a town hall in Washington DC.
Both politicians slammed Republicans for refusing to negotiate on a budget deal. Democrats have demanded a funding deal include extensions of expiring health care subsidies, without which millions of Americans could see their insurance premiums rise sharply.
AOC blasted her House GOP colleagues for refusing to negotiate as costs rise and hundreds of thousands of federal workers are left furloughed or working without pay.
"If [House Speaker] Mike Johnson wants to say that this shutdown is going to last a long time, it is because he is choosing to punish the American people, and we cannot stand for it and we cannot allow it. And we also cannot enable it by acquiescing and enabling the behavior of bullies," the New York Democrat said.
Republicans have refused to bend, despite not having the votes necessary to push their funding proposal through the Senate.
Sanders said, "This time, for the first time in history, what Republicans are saying: Yeah, we don't have 60 votes. We're not talking to you. Our way or the highway."
Asked whether he thought Democrats could negotiate with Republicans on health care after passing a funding measure, the Vermont independent gave an emphatic "no."
"Anyone thinks that tomorrow they'll suddenly start negotiating, I think they are smoking what is illegal in many states," Sanders quipped.
"And should be legal in more," AOC added.
AOC asked about possible Chuck Schumer primary challenge
Later in the town hall, Collins said Johnson had suggested Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was supporting the shutdown in order to prevent a primary challenge from the left.
AOC rolled her eyes and responded, "Absolutely not."
"It's such an insane suggestion and in fact, it speaks to how desperate they are," the congresswoman said of the GOP. "They are saying this because they are refusing to do their job, they are grasping for straws, they’re trying to make this about political tabloids and political intrigue and horse races – exactly the kind of thing that people are sick of in this country."
"Are you saying that Senator Schumer should not be worried about a primary challenge from you?" Collins followed up.
Clearly frustrated, Sanders jumped in to lament the media's focus on political races rather than the crises of income inequality, homelessness, and lack of health care access in the country.
"Let's talk about that issue, not her political future. She'll decide that," Sanders insisted.
Sanders and AOC respond to questions on foreign policy
The town hall also touched on questions of foreign policy.
Collins asked about the Trump administration's authorization of multiple strikes on boats in the Caribbean, which have killed at least 27 people, and green-lighting of CIA operations in Venezuela.
Sanders accused Trump of "acting unilaterally in violation of the Constitution," which requires the president to get approval from Congress before engaging in an act of war.
Collins also asked AOC whether she thinks Trump deserves credit for the Gaza ceasefire deal.
"I think that the release of the hostages is a tremendous accomplishment, and it is providing so much healing to so many people, Israelis and Palestinians. And it is a profound and important moment in this conflict," she replied.
"I also think that, as President Trump was on the plane back to the United States, there's already indications and questions about whether this ceasefire will hold. And I pray that it does for everyone's benefit. I pray that it does, but I do believe we need to see if it holds," she continued.
Sanders picked up, saying he was "a bit annoyed" by the question: "I think not as this is not a time for credit. This is a time to think about American policy. Are we happy that we have given tens of billions of dollars to destroy the Palestinian people?"
AOC said, "We may have an announcement around a ceasefire, but Gaza has been flattened. Tens of thousands of people are dead, universities gone, hospitals eliminated with American-made bombs, with our tax dollars, while you and me and our families can't even afford to put food on the table."
Sanders emphasized that the US had the power to end the devastation at any point by refusing to send any more weapons or military aid to Israel. "The United States has been from day one – under Biden, under Trump – in the driver's seat," he said.
