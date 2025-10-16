Bernie Sanders and AOC blame Republicans for government shutdown in joint town hall

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared their thoughts on a number of pressing issues, from the government shutdown to US foreign policy, during a CNN town hall on Wednesday night.

Senator Bernie Sanders (l.) and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blamed Republicans for the ongoing government shutdown during a joint CNN town hall appearance. © Collage: Chet Strange / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With the government shutdown in its third week, the two lawmakers told CNN's Kaitlan Collins that Republicans are to blame during a town hall in Washington DC.

Both politicians slammed Republicans for refusing to negotiate on a budget deal. Democrats have demanded a funding deal include extensions of expiring health care subsidies, without which millions of Americans could see their insurance premiums rise sharply.

AOC blasted her House GOP colleagues for refusing to negotiate as costs rise and hundreds of thousands of federal workers are left furloughed or working without pay.

"If [House Speaker] Mike Johnson wants to say that this shutdown is going to last a long time, it is because he is choosing to punish the American people, and we cannot stand for it and we cannot allow it. And we also cannot enable it by acquiescing and enabling the behavior of bullies," the New York Democrat said.

Republicans have refused to bend, despite not having the votes necessary to push their funding proposal through the Senate.

Sanders said, "This time, for the first time in history, what Republicans are saying: Yeah, we don't have 60 votes. We're not talking to you. Our way or the highway."

Asked whether he thought Democrats could negotiate with Republicans on health care after passing a funding measure, the Vermont independent gave an emphatic "no."

"Anyone thinks that tomorrow they'll suddenly start negotiating, I think they are smoking what is illegal in many states," Sanders quipped.

"And should be legal in more," AOC added.