Trump and Zelensky meet on sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral amid Ukraine peace push

Vatican City - Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky met briefly at Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday, their aides said, marking their first encounter since a disastrous White House clash as the US president pushes Ukraine to make a peace deal with Russia.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (r.) and US President Donald Trump meet at the Vatican while attending the funeral of Pope Francis on April 26, 2025. © Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Trump was rubbing shoulders with dozens of world leaders at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome keen to bend his ear on the tariffs he has unleashed and other subjects.

But it was the meeting with Zelensky that drew the most interest as the US leader pushes the Ukrainian to make a peace deal with Russia.

The two leaders met briefly on the sidelines of the funeral before it started, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian presidency said.

"The meeting took place and is already over," Zelensky's spokesperson Sergiy Nykyforov told journalists without providing further details.

White House communications director Steven Cheung also confirmed the meeting occurred, calling it "a very productive discussion" and saying more details would follow.

Trump and Zelensky, both accompanied by their wives, sat in the front row of the funeral in St. Peter's Square but were separated by nearly a dozen leaders. Zelensky glanced Trump's way, but they were not seen to meet in public.

Both sides had kept the prospects of a meeting vague ahead of the funeral, with Trump saying only it was "possible."

Tensions have been high since Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Zelensky in the Oval Office on February 28, calling him ungrateful for the billions of dollars of US military assistance given since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.