Trump's $175 million fraud trial bond rejected and returned

New York, New York - After Donald Trump posted the $175 million bond needed to appeal the judgement in his fraud trial, the court rejected the payment due to missing financial information.

On Wednesday, the New York County Supreme Court shared a docket of the case on their website, revealing that the "Bond/Undertaking" had been "returned for correction."

In an explanation of the rejection, the court noted that the documents Trump's team submitted did not include a current financial statement, power of attorney, or list an attorney-in-fact.

Last year, Trump was found guilty of "[using] fraudulent and misleading asset valuations" on his annual financial statements, which were used "to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars in loans and insurance coverage."



Judge Arthur Engoron, who oversaw the trial, had originally ordered Trump to pay $454 million, but an appeals court dramatically reduced the amount to $175 million.

Trump, who previously admitted he could not afford the original judgment, made the $175 million payment on Monday in an effort to stop New York authorities from seizing his assets.