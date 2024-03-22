Trump rages at New York AG Letitia James as she reportedly prepares to seize prized asset

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at New York Attorney General Letitia James as his bond deadline looms and he risks having his assets seized as part of a civil fraud judgement.

Attorney General Letitia James has begun the process of seizing Donald Trump's assets ahead of a deadline to pay the bond on his fraud trial judgement. © Collage: Seth Wenig & ALMOND NGAN / POOL / AFP

Around 2 AM on Friday morning, Trump shared a lengthy rant on his Truth Social platform, where he described James' case against him "sooo unconstitutional and unfair".

"I did nothing wrong! This is simply a 'taking'," he lamented, adding it "will leave an irreparable stain on New York state and its judicial system."

His rant comes after his legal team admitted earlier this week that Trump currently cannot afford the bond, which amounts to $454 million, plus interest.

James, who lead the trial accusing Trump, his organization, and members of his family of fraud, threatened to seize his assets if he can't pay up, and she has already begun the process of doing so.

According to The Hill, James recently filed judgments with the Westchester County clerk’s office for the seizure of his Seven Springs golf club and resort, which is located just north of Manhattan.

Though his attorneys claimed it would be a "practical impossibility" for their client to make the payment, Trump later made another post that seemed to contradict that defense.