Trump rages at New York AG Letitia James as she reportedly prepares to seize prized asset
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at New York Attorney General Letitia James as his bond deadline looms and he risks having his assets seized as part of a civil fraud judgement.
Around 2 AM on Friday morning, Trump shared a lengthy rant on his Truth Social platform, where he described James' case against him "sooo unconstitutional and unfair".
"I did nothing wrong! This is simply a 'taking'," he lamented, adding it "will leave an irreparable stain on New York state and its judicial system."
His rant comes after his legal team admitted earlier this week that Trump currently cannot afford the bond, which amounts to $454 million, plus interest.
James, who lead the trial accusing Trump, his organization, and members of his family of fraud, threatened to seize his assets if he can't pay up, and she has already begun the process of doing so.
According to The Hill, James recently filed judgments with the Westchester County clerk’s office for the seizure of his Seven Springs golf club and resort, which is located just north of Manhattan.
Though his attorneys claimed it would be a "practical impossibility" for their client to make the payment, Trump later made another post that seemed to contradict that defense.
Donald Trump claims he has plenty of cash
In another Truth Social rant that came hours later, Trump claimed that "through hard work, talent, and luck", he now has close to $500 million in cash.
He went on to claim that while the "political hack judge" that oversaw the case, and "corrupt AG" James "knew this, [and] wanted to take it away from me," he is instead planning to use the money on his presidential campaign.
A source close to his campaign recently claimed that Trump had been considering skipping the payment as he is confident that he can win back his assets, even eyeing another appeal to the Supreme Court to do so.
The deadline for the bond payment is set for Monday, March 25.
Cover photo: Collage: Seth Wenig & ALMOND NGAN / POOL / AFP