Trumps alleges "massive cheating" in Philadelphia election as city officials fire back

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Donald Trump sought to undermine Tuesday the credibility of voting in the biggest city of must-win Pennsylvania, a soundly Democratic area that was part of the ex-president's unsupported 2020 fraud claims.

Donald Trump sought to undermine the credibility of voting in Philadelphia, the biggest city of must-win Pennsylvania, with unfounded claims of cheating. © KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

Amid reports of exceptionally high voter turnout in Philadelphia, Trump said there was "a lot of talk about massive cheating" in the city, as an official promptly denied the claim, calling it "yet another example of disinformation."

"Law enforcement coming!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He provided no evidence to support his claim made as Americans voted in a tense election that polls have suggested is effectively tied between Trump and Kamala Harris.

"There is absolutely no truth to this allegation," said City Commissioner Seth Bluestein, a Republican. "Voting in Philadelphia has been safe and secure."

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement, "There is no factual basis whatsoever within law enforcement to support this wild allegation.

"We have invited complaints and allegations of improprieties all day. If Donald J. Trump has any facts to support his wild allegations, we want them now. Right now. We are not holding our breath."