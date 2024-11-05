Election Day Live from the polls: How are voters feeling in one word?

Millions of voters across the nation are casting their vote for president on Election Day 2024. We were live at polling stations in New York and New Jersey.

By Lena Grotticelli, Rey Harris

New York, New York - Millions of voters across the nation are casting their vote for president on Election Day 2024, and TAG24 NEWS was live on the scene at polling stations to get the pulse on the day everyone has been waiting for - with just one word.

Voters explained how they were feeling on Election Day 2024 in one word, including candidate for Manhattan Civil Court Judge Allison Greenfield (bottom r.). © Collage: TAG24 / Rey Harris & Lena Grotticelli With the race being one of the closest in US history, either Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Kamala Harris will soon be deemed the next president. On a day that holds the key to the next four years, TAG24 NEWS took to the streets in New York City and New Jersey on Tuesday to ask voters how they are feeling on Election Day in one word. "Uncertain," said 21-year-old Ellie as she cast her vote in Midtown Manhattan. "From friends and family members I've spoken with, and reading pollsters' reports, I'm honestly really not sure what to expect with today's outcome." Donald Trump Trump again claims Pennsylvania vote fraud as Harris stumps in Michigan First-time voter Shashank said: "It was really fun and great energy [in the polling station]. It was nice to be here and I felt the support. We'll find out what happens the rest of the day. Our friend is organizing a watch party, so we're all going to be together later." Even those running for office were feeling the excitement. "Very optimistic and very energized by what I see on the streets of Manhattan," Allison Greenfield, candidate for Manhattan Civil Court Judge, told us. "I'm excited to watch the results come in tonight." "I'm feeling great. I always get a little scared in the political realm because I'm not as well-versed as I hope to be," young voter Dylan admitted. "I'm proud of myself for just coming out and doing the steps to register to vote and doing my research. I feel like I'm doing my civic duty. I know this election is insane and has so many stakes." But there was one word overall that voters kept repeating again and again.

How are voters feeling in New York on Election Day?

A patriotic fire escape directly across from a local polling station in New York, New York, where eager voters waited in line to cast their vote. © Collage: TAG24 / Lena Grotticelli During our time at the polls, there is one word many voters said was resonating with them. "Hopeful," Manhattan resident Sunny said of how she was feeling on Election Day. "I know how important it is to vote. My daughter works with Generation Citizen, a non-profit org that runs programs for middle schools teaching the importance of civic education. I'm her mother, I live vicariously through my daughter, and that's why I'm here." Rodger, a passerby proudly sporting a "Kamala" hat with his wife as they were visiting from Oklahoma, told us they voted early in their mostly Republican county. Donald Trump Michael Moore makes bold prediction about Trump's fate on Election Day "I make sure I got it done and that it's in the books!" Roger said of voting on October 30. "I feel hopeful," he added. "I have a hard time believing it's even close. So hopeful that the polls are wrong." "We come from a red state," Cindy explained. "Almost all of our neighbors are Republicans, and we're friends with them. They're conservative and don't watch the news. When no one else is around, sometimes they'll tell you, 'Trump is a bad guy.' But when anyone else is around, they're very resistant to say anything negative about Trump, because of the Party." "This isn't about Party," Roger added of his take. "Even conservatives should know Trump is not really representing them. He wants to be a King. He was born with a silver spoon in his mouth and that's all he knows." Even those who could not cast their own vote were tuned into the heightened feelings of the moment outside the polls. "I think it's one of the most important days for Americans, certainly," said Anastasia from Russia. "I can see that people are really divided, and with Democrats and Republicans running very close, the race is very tight. "A lot is at stake today."

New Jersey voters raise concerns on Election Day

Signage outside polling stations in New York and New Jersey on Election Day 2024. © Collage: TAG24 / Rey Harris & Lena Grotticelli Concerns have been raised throughout the race about election integrity, and the possibility of voter fraud swaying the presidential election results, causing both voters and election officials to take this election extra seriously. But some on Election Day weren't convinced it is being taken seriously enough. Outside a polling station in Woodland Park, a suburb in North New Jersey, a voter named John complained that he was not asked to show identification when he voted, and there was no security on the premises to deter possible fraudsters. Corina, a voter from a nearby more populated district, said she had a much different experience, as she had to wait in line at her station, which was well guarded. A common feeling among many voters is anticipation for the results to come in, as the race has felt particularly long and draining for some. "Personally, I'm tired. I'm ready for all this to be over," a voter named Chris admitted. "I'm excited to see who wins, but I think the country is finally ready to move on." One thing's for sure: voters are feeling ready for the results, and to make their voices heard.