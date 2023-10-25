Trump's legal team tries to shut down fraud trial over Covid concerns
New York, New York - On Tuesday, Donald Trump appeared in court for the fourth week of his fraud trial, but his attorneys made another bizarre, last ditch effort to halt the proceeding.
According to Insider, Trump's lead defense lawyer Christopher Kise brought up concerns about his client's safety after members of Attorney General Letitia James' team contracted Covid-19 last week.
Kise, who was maskless along with Trump and his team, accused James' office of pushing to continue the trial despite the "risks" because "nothing else matters besides pursuing President Trump."
The team also demanded to use a different microphone from James' team.
In response, Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron alerted Trump's team that N95 masks were being provided by the court for all that attended.
But despite their concerns, no one in Trump's camp, not even the former president himself, ended up accepting a mask, and the trial proceeded with Michael Cohen delivering a heated testimony later that day.
A spokesperson for James' office explained in a statement that their team "followed and complied with CDC guidelines," adding, "if there were any concerns, defendants' counsel could wear masks today or at any point, but they have opted not to."
Donald Trump rants on Truth Social about Covid concerns
During his presidency, Trump infamously downplayed the dangers of coronavirus and popularized anti-mask and anti-vaccine sentiments with his MAGA base that still hold strong to this day.
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide of his administration, claimed in her recent memoir that Trump began refusing to wear masks after he realized they smeared his bronzer face makeup.
In response to his team's request being rejected, Trump vented on Truth Social, arguing the judge refused to delay the trial because he is controlled by "James and her thugs," who he says "did not tell any of us who were dealing with them in the close confines of Court."
"Judge would not delay this SCAM, Election Interference, No Jury Case," Trump added. "Judicial and Prosecutorial Misconduct!"
