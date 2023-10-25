Trump's legal team tries to shut down fraud trial over Covid concerns

New York, New York - On Tuesday, Donald Trump appeared in court for the fourth week of his fraud trial , but his attorneys made another bizarre, last ditch effort to halt the proceeding.

Donald Trump and his legal team argued in court that his New York fraud trial should be delayed after members of the prosecution contracted Covid. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

According to Insider, Trump's lead defense lawyer Christopher Kise brought up concerns about his client's safety after members of Attorney General Letitia James' team contracted Covid-19 last week.



Kise, who was maskless along with Trump and his team, accused James' office of pushing to continue the trial despite the "risks" because "nothing else matters besides pursuing President Trump."

The team also demanded to use a different microphone from James' team.

In response, Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron alerted Trump's team that N95 masks were being provided by the court for all that attended.

But despite their concerns, no one in Trump's camp, not even the former president himself, ended up accepting a mask, and the trial proceeded with Michael Cohen delivering a heated testimony later that day.

A spokesperson for James' office explained in a statement that their team "followed and complied with CDC guidelines," adding, "if there were any concerns, defendants' counsel could wear masks today or at any point, but they have opted not to."