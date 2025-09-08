Trump's border czar Tom Homan threatens to invade "most sanctuary cities"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's "Border Czar" Tom Homan threatened to use the National Guard to invade "most sanctuary cities" over the course of the coming weeks.

"Border Czar" Tom Homan used an appearance on CNN's State of the Union to threaten to invade "most sanctuary cities." © AFP/Mandel Ngan

Homan used an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN's State of the Union to tout Trump's deportation efforts and threaten more city takeovers by the National Guard.

"The National Guard are always on the table," Homan said when asked about the possibility of launching a takeover of Chicago. "We used them in Los Angeles, and we used them in Washington DC. They're a force multiplier."

"Now, do they arrest illegal aliens? No, police officers, border agents who have Title 8 authority arrest illegal criminal aliens, but the National Guard does provide protection force."

"It does provide us infrastructure, it provides us transportation, provides us additional processing capability that allows the [immigration authorities] to continue arresting the bad guys," Homan said.

Homan went on to argue that the use of the military and the National Guard is typical and claimed that every administration has used them to enforce border controls.

He touted a decrease in crime in Washington DC, a city that was seeing rapidly declining crime rates far before Trump took control of the city with the National Guard.