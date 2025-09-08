Chicago and DC lead the way with massive protests against Trump's National Guard takeover

Washington DC - Protesters rallied across the US over the weekend against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ) as well as President Donald Trump's use of the National Guard to take control of cities.

Protesters rallied against the Trump administration's use of the National Guard and its brutal immigration crackdowns. © AFP/Amid Farahi

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Washington DC on Saturday to demand an end to Trump's aggressive use of the National Guard to take over and patrol the city's neighborhoods.

The "We Are All DC" march featured characters from all walks of life, including pro-Palestine demonstrators and anti-ICE activists, denouncing Trump and calling for US residents to "Resist Tyranny."

Protesters marched over a two-mile distance from Meridian Hill Park to the Freedom Plaza ahead of the four-week anniversary of Trump's invasion of DC.

Trump justified his decision last month to deploy the National Guard under the guise of addressing crime and homelessness, despite the fact that crime has been gradually decreasing in the city over recent years.

Speaking to the Associated Press, former US diplomat and DC resident Mark Fitzpatrick called out the "authoritarian nature" of Trump's actions in DC and warned against accepting such a blatant affront to democracy.

"Federal agents, national guards patrolling our streets, that’s really an affront to the democracy of our city," Fitzpatrick said.

"We don't have our own senators or members of the House of Representatives, so we're at the mercy of a dictator like this, a wanna-be dictator."