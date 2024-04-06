Trump's daughter-in-law Lara makes desperate bid for RNC donations
Washington DC - After Donald Trump successfully got his daughter-in-law Lara elected to head the Republican National Committee (RNC), he now has her desperately begging his MAGA supporters for money.
Last month, Lara was unanimously voted in as RNC co-chair. Staying true to her promise to use her role to raise money for Trump amid his mounting legal issues, she has recently been asking for support in the most awkward ways.
"If you can't afford a donation today, I ask that you would save it for a later date," she said in a video. "But even if you can donate as much as $5, it will go a long way."
The clip was heavily criticized on social media, with some describing it as desperate, while others admonished the Trump family for flaunting their lavish lifestyle while begging everyday Americans for money.
In another fundraising attempt, Lara recently began shilling products for MyPillow, a company headed by prominent Trump loyalist Mike Lindell.
Lara Trump teams up with Mike Lindell for RNC fundraising
In a recent video, she urged supporters to purchase pillows, sandals, towels, and a "premium MyPillow with all-new Giza fabric."
Lara's efforts come as Trump faces 88 criminal charges and other legal issues that have garnered him a massive amount of legal debt.
Stock for his Truth Social platform has also been plummeting after the company went public, recently dropping the former president's net worth by nearly $2 billion.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire