Trump's daughter-in-law Lara makes desperate bid for RNC donations

Washington DC - After Donald Trump successfully got his daughter-in-law Lara elected to head the Republican National Committee (RNC), he now has her desperately begging his MAGA supporters for money.

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara has been going to questionable lengths to fundraise for the former president's re-election campaign. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Last month, Lara was unanimously voted in as RNC co-chair. Staying true to her promise to use her role to raise money for Trump amid his mounting legal issues, she has recently been asking for support in the most awkward ways.

"If you can't afford a donation today, I ask that you would save it for a later date," she said in a video. "But even if you can donate as much as $5, it will go a long way."

The clip was heavily criticized on social media, with some describing it as desperate, while others admonished the Trump family for flaunting their lavish lifestyle while begging everyday Americans for money.

In another fundraising attempt, Lara recently began shilling products for MyPillow, a company headed by prominent Trump loyalist Mike Lindell.