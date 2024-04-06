Trump's net worth drops by billions as Truth Social plummets
New York, New York - The stock for Donald Trump's Truth Social platform has continued to plummet dramatically, causing his net worth to drop by billions.
According to CBS News, shares of Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group, the platform's parent company, dropped by $5.56, or 12%, on Friday, closing out the week at $40.59.
The DJT stock is at its lowest since it went public on March 26 after completing a long-delayed merger with the shell company Digital World Acquisition.
Initially, the stock rose by 60% at its peak after going public, boosting Trump's net worth by $3 billion, but it has been on a downward spiral ever since.
This past week saw the steepest fall, with the stock losing 32%, bringing its total loss since going public to 49%.
The drop has also caused Trump's net worth to fall dramatically by nearly $2 billion, coming dangerously close to losing everything he lost since the company hit the market.
What went wrong with Trump's Truth Social stock?
The stock's initial boom was attributed to it becoming a "meme" stock, which is a stock that sees a rapid rise in popularity because of social media.
Trump supporters quickly jumped on investing in the stock, as they were under the impression that their money would go towards helping the former president, who owns 57.3% of Trump Media shares, amid his battles against 88 criminal charges and other legal issues while running for re-election.
The former president has been hyping the stock on the platform, telling his supporters in a recent post that the company is "growing fast," adding, "And the fun is just getting started!!!"
Financial experts and critics aren't convinced by Trump's claims, as many have argued that the company has been vastly overvalued.
In a recent interview, billionaire Barry Diller called investors "dopes" and argued that "the company has no revenue."
"It's a scam, just like everything he's ever been involved in," Diller added.
