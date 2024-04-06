Trump's net worth drops by billions as Truth Social plummets

New York, New York - The stock for Donald Trump 's Truth Social platform has continued to plummet dramatically, causing his net worth to drop by billions.

Since Donald Trump's Truth Social platform joined the stock market, it has been on a downward spiral, causing his net worth to fall by nearly $2 billion. © Collage: Screenshot / Robinhood & SAUL LOEB / AFP

According to CBS News, shares of Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group, the platform's parent company, dropped by $5.56, or 12%, on Friday, closing out the week at $40.59.



The DJT stock is at its lowest since it went public on March 26 after completing a long-delayed merger with the shell company Digital World Acquisition.

Initially, the stock rose by 60% at its peak after going public, boosting Trump's net worth by $3 billion, but it has been on a downward spiral ever since.

This past week saw the steepest fall, with the stock losing 32%, bringing its total loss since going public to 49%.

The drop has also caused Trump's net worth to fall dramatically by nearly $2 billion, coming dangerously close to losing everything he lost since the company hit the market.