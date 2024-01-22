Trump's defamation trial faces unexpected delay ahead of New Hampshire caucuses

New York, New York - Former President Donald Trump caught a lucky break this week when his scheduled defamation trial was delayed after a juror came down with Covid-19 symptoms.

The judge overseeing the second defamation trial against Donald Trump decided to delay Monday's hearing after a juror reported Covid-19 symptoms. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

According to The Daily Beast, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing the case, decided to put Monday's scheduled proceeding on hold after a juror called out sick due to a fever.

Kaplan signaled that if any other juror reports symptoms, it may cause further delays for the trial in the near future.

The decision is a much-needed win for Trump, as he and his legal team have sought to delay the trial until after the New Hampshire caucuses on Tuesday.

As the trial was only expected to last another day or two, the judgment will now come after the caucuses, which Trump is expected to dominate.

The former president is being sued for defamation for the second time by writer E. Jean Carroll, who is seeking more than $10 million, alleging that Trump defamed her in 2019 when she first went public with allegations that he raped her in the 1990s.

Last May, Carroll won her first defamation suit for separate remarks he made, and Trump was ordered to pay $5 million in damages.