Trump campaign bans NBC News photographer from New Hampshire coverage
Concord, New Hampshire - Donald Trump and his presidential campaign sparked a feud with NBC News over the weekend after they barred a journalist from covering them.
According to The New York Times, veteran journalist Vaughn Hillyard claimed he was stopped from traveling with Trump as a pool photographer in New Hampshire on Sunday.
In an email, Hillyard said, "NBC News was informed at about 2:20 PM that the pool would not be allowed to travel with Trump today."
The move comes after Hillyard got into a verbal confrontation with Congresswoman and Trump ally Elise Stefanik last Friday regarding media bias aimed at the former president.
Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, confirmed the incident in a statement, but noted their campaign does not "ban or bar reporters based on their reporting."
Hillyard was reportedly allowed to attend a Trump event later on Sunday night.
Last week, the campaign for candidate Nikki Haley, Trump's last standing challenger in the GOP primaries, made a similar move when they kicked out a journalist from The Daily Mail from a New Hampshire rally after the outlet shared a story resurfacing unproven claims from 10 years ago that she cheated on her husband with multiple partners.
Trump and Haley will face off in New Hampshire's primary this week, which is scheduled for January 23.
Cover photo: ALMOND NGAN / AFP