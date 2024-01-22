Trump campaign bans NBC News photographer from New Hampshire coverage

Concord, New Hampshire - Donald Trump and his presidential campaign sparked a feud with NBC News over the weekend after they barred a journalist from covering them.

On Sunday, the campaign for presidential candidate Donald Trump banned an NBC News pool photographer from covering the former president in New Hampshire. © ALMOND NGAN / AFP

According to The New York Times, veteran journalist Vaughn Hillyard claimed he was stopped from traveling with Trump as a pool photographer in New Hampshire on Sunday.

In an email, Hillyard said, "NBC News was informed at about 2:20 PM that the pool would not be allowed to travel with Trump today."

The move comes after Hillyard got into a verbal confrontation with Congresswoman and Trump ally Elise Stefanik last Friday regarding media bias aimed at the former president.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, confirmed the incident in a statement, but noted their campaign does not "ban or bar reporters based on their reporting."

Hillyard was reportedly allowed to attend a Trump event later on Sunday night.

Last week, the campaign for candidate Nikki Haley, Trump's last standing challenger in the GOP primaries, made a similar move when they kicked out a journalist from The Daily Mail from a New Hampshire rally after the outlet shared a story resurfacing unproven claims from 10 years ago that she cheated on her husband with multiple partners.