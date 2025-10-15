Trump's doctor releases gushing medical report after his second check-up of 2025

Donald Trump is in "excellent overall health," his physician said, after the president underwent his second medical checkup of the year.

Washington DC - Donald Trump is in "excellent overall health," his physician said Friday after the 79-year-old, who is the oldest elected president in US history, underwent his second medical checkup of the year.

Trump saw physicians at Walter Reed military hospital on the outskirts of the capital Washington earlier in the day. He gave reporters the thumbs-up on his return to the White House when they asked how the checkup had gone. "President Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health," his doctor, Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, wrote in a letter released by the White House. "His cardiac age – a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG – was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction." A battery of routine tests was conducted, and Trump received an updated Covid booster shot and his annual flu shot, Barbabella said.

Trump feels "very good" mentally and physically

The checkup comes three months after the White House announced that Trump had been diagnosed with a vein condition following speculation about frequent bruising on his hand and his swollen legs. The White House had said earlier this week that Friday's checkup would be an "annual" one – despite the fact that Trump had already undergone one of those in April. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday that he was "going to do a sort of semi-annual physical." "I'm in great shape, but I'll let you know. But no, I have no difficulty thus far... Physically, I feel very good. Mentally, I feel very good." The Republican then embarked on one of his trademark tirades comparing his health with that of former presidents, particularly his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden. "I also did a cognitive exam which is always very risky, because if I didn't do well, you'd be the first to be blaring it, and I had a perfect score," he claimed.