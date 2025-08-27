Trump's DOGE accused of uploading Social Security data to "vulnerable" server

A recently filed complaint claims President Donald Trump (r.) and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency uploaded Social Security information to an unsecured server. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

According to ABC News, Social Security Administration (SSA) Chief Data Officer Chuck Borges filed a complaint on Tuesday alleging that DOGE uploaded the "entire country's Social Security information" to an unsecured server back in June.

The data – which contains Social Security applicants' names, dates of birth, citizenship, race and ethnicity, and other personal information – is allegedly being held in the server without oversight from the agency, including the ability to track anyone who accesses it.

"Should bad actors gain access to this cloud environment, Americans may be susceptible to widespread identity theft, may lose vital healthcare and food benefits, and the government may be responsible for re-issuing every American a new Social Security Number at great cost," the complaint argued.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the SSA said they take all complaints "seriously," but dismissed allegations that the data was unsafe.

"The data referenced in the complaint is stored in a long-standing environment used by SSA and walled off from the internet," the agency said. "High-level career SSA officials have administrative access to this system with oversight by SSA's Information Security team.

"We are not aware of any compromise to this environment and remain dedicated to protecting sensitive personal data," the statement added.