Trump's DOGE accused of uploading Social Security data to "vulnerable" server
Washington DC - A whistleblower recently complained that President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) may have mishandled Americans' social security data, causing "enormous vulnerabilities."
According to ABC News, Social Security Administration (SSA) Chief Data Officer Chuck Borges filed a complaint on Tuesday alleging that DOGE uploaded the "entire country's Social Security information" to an unsecured server back in June.
The data – which contains Social Security applicants' names, dates of birth, citizenship, race and ethnicity, and other personal information – is allegedly being held in the server without oversight from the agency, including the ability to track anyone who accesses it.
"Should bad actors gain access to this cloud environment, Americans may be susceptible to widespread identity theft, may lose vital healthcare and food benefits, and the government may be responsible for re-issuing every American a new Social Security Number at great cost," the complaint argued.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the SSA said they take all complaints "seriously," but dismissed allegations that the data was unsafe.
"The data referenced in the complaint is stored in a long-standing environment used by SSA and walled off from the internet," the agency said. "High-level career SSA officials have administrative access to this system with oversight by SSA's Information Security team.
"We are not aware of any compromise to this environment and remain dedicated to protecting sensitive personal data," the statement added.
The unprecedented power Donald Trump gave to DOGE
Earlier this year, Trump teamed up with the world's richest man, Elon Musk, to create DOGE – an agency tasked with cutting waste, fraud, and abuse from the federal government.
As Musk led the agency, he oversaw the firing of countless federal employees, the closure of numerous federal agencies and departments, and massive cuts to federal safety net programs and funding programs.
Trump regularly received heavy criticism for the unprecedented amounts of power and access to information he gave to Musk and DOGE.
In May, the Trump administration filed an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court for DOGE to gain access to the nation's Social Security data, as Musk claimed the program was a "Ponzi scheme" rife with fraud and abuse.
The conservative-majority court granted DOGE access the following month, despite liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson arguing the move poses "grave privacy risks for millions of Americans."
Cover photo: Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP