Trump's education department to investigate "race exclusion" at universities

Washington DC - The Department of Education opened an investigation on Friday into dozens of universities over diversity, equity, and inclusion programs that President Donald Trump alleges discriminate against white students.

Trump's Education Secretary Linda McMahon revealed the department is investigating dozens of universities over allegedly discriminating against white students. © Tierney L. Cross / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"The Department is working to reorient civil rights enforcement to ensure all students are protected from illegal discrimination," Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement.

"Students must be assessed according to merit and accomplishment, not prejudged by the color of their skin," McMahon said.

The 45 universities being investigated for "allegedly engaging in race-exclusionary practices" include prestigious Ivy League schools Cornell and Yale and other leading academic institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Chicago, and the University of California-Berkeley.

The Department of Education said the schools may have violated the 1964 Civil Rights Act by partnering with The PhD Project, a nonprofit that helps members of minority groups obtain doctoral degrees.

The PhD Project "purports to provide doctoral students with insights into obtaining a PhD and networking opportunities, but limits eligibility based on the race of participants," it said.

In addition to the probe into the 45 universities, the Department of Education said it had opened an investigation into another seven schools over "alleged impermissible race-based scholarships and race-based segregation."