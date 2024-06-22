Trump's "fake electors" in Nevada get huge reprieve from judge in criminal case

Las Vegas, Nevada - Nevada prosecutors suffered a blow after a judge dismissed their case against six Republicans accused of acting as "fake electors" for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

According to the Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, the six defendants had "falsely portrayed themselves as Nevada's presidential electors in the aftermath of the 2020 election."

But presiding Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus dismissed the case, on a technicality, ruling that it had been filed in the wrong court.

The Hill cited a spokesperson for the attorney general's office, who said the state would launch an appeal and take the matter all the way to the Nevada Supreme Court.

Michael McDonald, Jesse Law, Jim DeGraffenreid, Durward James Hindle III, Shawn Meehan, and Eileen Rice had each been charged with two felonies – offering a false instrument for filing and uttering a forged instrument. A grand jury indicted all of them in December.

They were allegedly supposed to play the role of "alternate electors," fraudulently certifying Donald Trump's election as president despite his loss to Joe Biden.

Ultimately, the scheme failed because then-Vice President Mike Pence refused to go along with it and certified Biden's win on January 6, 2021 – despite severe pressure from Trump and his supporters, who violently stormed the Capitol that day.