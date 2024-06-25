Trump's gag order partially lifted ahead of first Biden debate

New York, New York - Donald Trump 's gag order from his historic hush money case has been partially lifted by Judge Juan Merchan.

The Manhattan judge made the changes on Tuesday, allowing Trump to comment publicly on jurors and witnesses involved in the trial.

In his ruling, Merchan says that because the trial has ended, the order's goal of protecting "the integrity of judicial proceedings" is no longer relevant.

While the former president is now free to comment on star witnesses like Stormy Daniels, he is still not allowed to speak on prosecutors, court employees, or their family members.

He is also prohibited from sharing any information about a juror that could identify them.

The lift comes days ahead of Trump's first 2024 presidential debate against his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, which is set for 9 PM ET on Thursday.

The ongoing restrictions are expected to stay in place until Trump is sentenced on July 11 for the 34 felony charges he was convicted of in the May verdict.

The Republican presidential nominee was fined thousands of dollars for violating the gag order during the historic trial, even once being threatened with jail for ignoring the ruling.