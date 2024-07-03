Kamala Harris strikes delicate balance amid speculation of replacing Biden

Washington DC - Vice President Kamala Harris is engaged in a delicate balancing act, playing cheerleader for President Joe Biden while standing by as a leading contender to replace him if he ends his re-election bid.

Biden's dismal performance in last week's debate with Donald Trump has triggered panic in much of the Democratic Party as people question whether Biden is physically and mentally able to beat Trump and serve another four years.

Former congressman Tim Ryan, while professing his admiration for Biden, wrote in a piece for Newsweek that "the Democratic nominee in 2024 should be Kamala Harris."

Harris herself has not said anything in public, except to express loyalty to her boss.

"Look, Joe Biden is our nominee," she said in an interview with CBS News. "We beat Trump once, and we're going to beat him again, period."

She said she was proud to be on the current ticket with the president.

Minutes after the debate, Harris had rushed onto TV to defend Biden, saying he had started off slowly in the clash with Trump but finished strong.

The official schedule for Biden on Wednesday says he had lunch with Harris, which is not a regular event, though it was a weekly fixture for Biden when he was vice president under Barack Obama.