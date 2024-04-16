Trump's legal team reveals what he had to give up to secure $175 million bond

New York, New York - Donald Trump and his legal team recently revealed what he had to give up to secure the massive bond needed to appeal his civil fraud trial ruling.

In a court filing, Donald Trump's attorneys revealed how he got an insurance company to secure the $175 million bond for his civil fraud trial. © JUSTIN LANE / POOL / AFP

In a filing submitted Monday evening, Trump's attorneys argued that the bond Trump posted earlier this month is indeed financially sound, as it is "collateralized" by his Charles Schwab account, which contains more than the $175 million needed.

The filing came after New York Attorney General Letitia James, who led the case against the former president, challenged the "sufficiency" of Knight Specialty Insurance Company, the company that secured the bond.



Trump's team argued that it is "inconceivable that any shortfall could arise," noting that the KCIS has "more than $2 billion in assets and $1 billion in equity," and their parent company is available to cover "100%" of any risks.

They also requested that James' challenge be dismissed.

Last year, Trump was found guilty of "[using] fraudulent and misleading asset valuations" on his annual financial statements, which were used "to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars in loans and insurance coverage."