Trump's legal team reveals what he had to give up to secure $175 million bond
New York, New York - Donald Trump and his legal team recently revealed what he had to give up to secure the massive bond needed to appeal his civil fraud trial ruling.
In a filing submitted Monday evening, Trump's attorneys argued that the bond Trump posted earlier this month is indeed financially sound, as it is "collateralized" by his Charles Schwab account, which contains more than the $175 million needed.
The filing came after New York Attorney General Letitia James, who led the case against the former president, challenged the "sufficiency" of Knight Specialty Insurance Company, the company that secured the bond.
Trump's team argued that it is "inconceivable that any shortfall could arise," noting that the KCIS has "more than $2 billion in assets and $1 billion in equity," and their parent company is available to cover "100%" of any risks.
They also requested that James' challenge be dismissed.
Last year, Trump was found guilty of "[using] fraudulent and misleading asset valuations" on his annual financial statements, which were used "to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars in loans and insurance coverage."
Will Trump's bond be approved?
The judge overseeing the trial originally ordered Trump to pay $454 million, but an appeals court dramatically reduced the amount to $175 million.
As Trump's team awaits court approval on the bond, a number of critics on social media have described their filing as "fishy" and "shady AF".
The latest updates come as Trump appears in court for his historic hush money trial in New York, which has made him the first former president to face criminal charges.
