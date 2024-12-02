Trump's pick for press secretary Karoline Leavitt deleted posts condemning January 6 Capitol attack

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump 's incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt claims she has always been a die-hard 2020 election denier, but it turns out she once felt differently.

A recent report found that Donald Trump's incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared and deleted social media posts critical of the Capitol riots. © Collage: Doug Mills / POOL / AFP & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A recent report from CNN revealed that Leavitt – who was assistant press secretary during Donald Trump's first time – made several since-deleted social media posts following the January 6 Capitol riots.

In one post, she shared a video of Trump's former Vice President Mike Pence – whom the rioters were trying to stop from certifying President Joe Biden's election win – describing the riots as "a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol."

In another, she shared a video of a Capitol Officer who lured rioters away from where the certification was taking place, along with a caption describing the officer as "a hero."

The only tweet remaining related to the riots remaining on her feed is a post shared on January 7, 2021, in which she said she was "deeply grateful for the US Capitol Police for keeping myself and so many safe," and called for God to bring peace to "every American."

The discovery of the deleted posts come after Trump last month nominated Leavitt to be the youngest-ever White House press secretary.