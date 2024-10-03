Trump's "private criminal effort" to overturn election detailed in major new court filing

Washington DC - Donald Trump launched a "private criminal effort" to subvert the 2020 US election and should not be shielded by presidential immunity, special counsel Jack Smith said in a court filing unsealed Wednesday.

Donald Trump is accused of launching a "private criminal effort" to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. © REUTERS

In a 165-page motion arguing for the historic case against Trump to move forward, Smith also provided new evidence of the former president's efforts to overturn the results of the election won by Joe Biden.



Trump had been scheduled to go on trial in March, but the case was frozen while his lawyers argued that a former president should be immune from criminal prosecution.

The Supreme Court ruled in July that an ex-president has broad immunity from prosecution for official acts conducted while in office, but can be pursued for some unofficial acts.

Smith, in the filing unsealed by District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is hearing the case, said Trump should not escape prosecution because "at its core, the defendant's scheme was a private criminal effort."

"The defendant asserts that he is immune from prosecution for his criminal scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election because, he claims, it entailed official conduct," Smith said. "Not so."

"Although the defendant was the incumbent President during the charged conspiracies, his scheme was fundamentally a private one."

Trump, acting as a candidate and not in his official capacity, "resorted to crimes to try to stay in office," the special counsel argued.

"With private co-conspirators, the defendant launched a series of increasingly desperate plans to overturn the legitimate election results in seven states that he had lost."