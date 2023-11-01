Trump's sons set to take the stand in New York fraud trial amid latest attack on judge

New York, New York - Donald Trump 's two adult sons are expected to begin taking the witness stand this week in the civil trial for financial fraud that threatens to deal a heavy blow to his business empire.

Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump (r.), is expected to testify in the New York civil fraud lawsuit this week. © REUTERS

If all goes according to the court schedule, Donald Trump Jr. will take the stand on Wednesday, followed on Thursday his younger brother, Eric.



Both are executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization. New York Attorney General Letitia James accuses the brothers – and their father – of fraudulently inflating the value of the group's assets by billions of dollars to obtain more favorable bank loans and insurance deals.

If the trial advances on schedule, ex-president Trump will be questioned next Monday, a day shy of one year before the November 5, 2024 presidential election that he hopes will sweep him back into the White House.

Ivanka Trump, who left the Trump Organization in 2017 to join the White House as an advisor to her father, will follow two days later. She is not the target of the lawsuits.