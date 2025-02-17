Trump's "unconstitutional" transgender care ban gets struck down by federal judge

On Sunday, US District Judge Lauren King struck down President Donald Trump's (r.) recent executive order banning transgender care. © Collage: Robyn Beck / AFP & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, US District Court Judge Lauren King, who was appointed by Trump's predecessor former President Joe Biden in 2021, imposed a preliminary injunction on the order, arguing in her ruling that it "oversteps" Trump's authority "under the separation of powers."

"The United States Constitution exclusively grants the power of the purse to Congress, not the President, and 'the President does not have unilateral authority to refuse to spend the funds' Congress appropriates," King wrote.

King went on to describe the order as "unconstitutional" in other ways, noting that the Equal Protection Clause "prohibits the federal government from treating people differently based on sex or transgender status unless such differential treatment serves important governmental objectives."

"Although the Executive Order's stated purpose is to protect 'children' from regret associated with adults 'chang[ing] a child's sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions,' the Order is not limited to children, or to irreversible treatments, nor does it target any similar medical interventions performed on cisgender youth," the judge wrote.

"And critically," King added, "the Executive Order prevents transgender youth from obtaining necessary medical treatments that are completely unrelated to their gender identity."