Zelensky responds after Biden mistakenly calls him "President Putin"

Dublin, Ireland - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday brushed off US President Joe Biden's gaffe in which he mistakenly introduced him as Russian foe Vladimir Putin , saying "we can forget some mistakes."

US President Joe Biden (l.) mistakenly introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky (r.) as Russian foe Vladimir Putin. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

As he began a visit to Ireland, Zelensky told reporters at Shannon Airport that "it's a mistake. I think United States gave a lot of support for Ukrainians. We can forget some mistakes, I think so."

Zelensky will meet Irish leader Simon Harris at the airport later Saturday, their first bilateral meeting on Irish soil.

Asked for his message to Ireland, Zelensky said: "First of all, thank you so much for your support, thanks to Ireland for hosting a lot of Ukrainian refugees, you were with us from the very beginning of the Russian invasion."

Harris is expected to express Ireland's support for Ukraine's bid towards EU membership during the talks.

Zelensky is making the visit on his way back from Washington, where he attended a summit marking NATO's 75th anniversary.

It was at the summit that the 81-year-old Biden made the gaffe before quickly correcting himself.