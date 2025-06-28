University of Virginia president resigns as Trump piles on pressure over DEI

Washington DC - The head of a prestigious public university resigned Friday amid pressure over his alleged failure to curb diversity programs, the latest salvo in the Trump administration 's war on academia.

The Department of Justice had privately pressured the University of Virginia to fire its president to help resolve a probe of its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, according to the New York Times, which broke the story late Thursday.

It had reportedly threatened to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding.

"I cannot make a unilateral decision to fight the federal government in order to save my own job," UVA President Jim Ryan said in a statement Friday.

Ryan wrote that risking federal funding cuts by staying in his role "would not only be quixotic but appear selfish and self-centered to the hundreds of employees who would lose their jobs, the researchers who would lose their funding, and the hundreds of students who could lose financial aid or have their visas withheld."

Ryan took the helm of the elite University of Virginia in 2018, a year after white supremacists marched with flaming torches through its campus amid heated debate over the removal of some Confederate monuments in southern states.

Ryan's efforts to make the school more diverse and increase the number of first-generation university students reportedly rankled some conservative alumni.