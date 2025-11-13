US Catholic Bishops condemn Trump's immigration agenda in rare statement

On Wednesday, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops released a rare statement condemning President Donald Trump's immigration agenda. © Collage: SCOTT OLSON & Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

During the USCCB's recent annual conference, the group held a vote on whether to release a "Special Message" denouncing current immigration policies in the US.

The move passed in a landslide with 216 votes in favor, 5 votes against, and 3 abstentions.

The group shared the message on their website on Wednesday, and while it doesn't mention the president by name, it lists a number of grievances with his policies.

These include the profiling and vilification of immigrants, the poor conditions of detention centers, and the "fear and anxiety" that Trump's policies have created.

"We are troubled by threats against the sanctity of houses of worship and the special nature of hospitals and schools," the bishops wrote.

"We are grieved when we meet parents who fear being detained when taking their children to school and when we try to console family members who have already been separated from their loved ones."

"We as Catholic bishops love our country and pray for its peace and prosperity," they added. "For this very reason, we feel compelled now in this environment to raise our voices in defense of God-given human dignity."