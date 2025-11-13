US Catholic Bishops condemn Trump's immigration agenda in rare statement
Baltimore, Maryland - The US Conference of Catholic Bishops recently issued a rare statement condemning President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration agenda.
During the USCCB's recent annual conference, the group held a vote on whether to release a "Special Message" denouncing current immigration policies in the US.
The move passed in a landslide with 216 votes in favor, 5 votes against, and 3 abstentions.
The group shared the message on their website on Wednesday, and while it doesn't mention the president by name, it lists a number of grievances with his policies.
These include the profiling and vilification of immigrants, the poor conditions of detention centers, and the "fear and anxiety" that Trump's policies have created.
"We are troubled by threats against the sanctity of houses of worship and the special nature of hospitals and schools," the bishops wrote.
"We are grieved when we meet parents who fear being detained when taking their children to school and when we try to console family members who have already been separated from their loved ones."
"We as Catholic bishops love our country and pray for its peace and prosperity," they added. "For this very reason, we feel compelled now in this environment to raise our voices in defense of God-given human dignity."
Donald Trump vs. the Church
The "Special Message" comes as Trump wages an aggressive immigration agenda since the beginning of his second term, which has seen thousands of undocumented migrants arrested and deported out of the country – many without due process.
The president has also poured billions of dollars into beefing up Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which have conducted aggressive raids across the country.
Trump has also created and maintained a reputation of being a self-described Evangelical Christian, and has implemented several policies that have Christian Nationalist undertones.
But many Christian groups have spoken out against Trump's immigration policies.
In a letter penned in May, two dozen Christian leaders and scholars said they were "deeply alarmed" by the president's "authoritarian actions," further describing his agenda as being a "cover for white supremacy."
In their message on Wednesday, the Catholic bishops concluded by stating they "oppose the indiscriminate mass deportation," adding, "We pray that the Lord may guide the leaders of our nation."
Cover photo: Collage: SCOTT OLSON & Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)